Motorists should plan for overnight delays while travelling through the intersection of State Highway 3 and Pukenui Rd this week. Photo / Google Maps

Road users travelling overnight along State Highway 3 between Bulls and Sanson should expect delays this week due to two nights of stop/go traffic management.

Two temporary roads have been constructed on either side of the highway in preparation for a new permanent roundabout to be constructed at the intersection with Pukenui Rd, outside RNZAF Base Ōhakea.

Traffic management is being put in place to allow for one of the temporary roads on the western side of the highway to be surfaced, and for a temporary roundabout to be constructed so traffic can turn safely.

Stop/go management will be in place between 7pm on Wednesday, August 9, and 5am Thursday, August 10, and again for the same time period on Thursday night and Friday morning.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advised motorists to expect delays of up to 10 minutes while the stop/go is in place.

A temporary 30km/h speed limit will also be in place during these times for the safety of road users and roadworkers.

The temporary road is expected to open on Friday August 11, and will then be mainly used by traffic moving in and out of Base Ōhakea.

A second temporary road will be constructed in the coming weeks, with construction expected to be finished between 7pm on Sunday August 27, and 5am on Monday August 28.

The roadworks are weather-dependent and will be delayed until the next fine period in the event of bad weather, but Waka Kotahi aims to keep traffic moving through both worksites as quickly as possible.

The plans for roadworks taking place this week at the intersection of State Highway 3 and Pukenui Rd.

The agency asked travellers to plan their journey accordingly and check online at www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/journey-planner for live updates.

Once both temporary roads are complete, traffic will flow around the main construction site of the roundabout.

The roundabout is planned to make the busy stretch of road safer for everyone who uses it, with the project expected to be wrapped up by mid-2024.