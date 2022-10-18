The Over65 hub will operate from Hakeke Street Community Centre. Photo/ Supplied

A new initiative is set to be a one-stop mini shop for elderly people to gain guidance and information.

Jane Bilderbeck, manager of Hakeke Street Community Centre, has established an Over65 Hub, aimed at elderly people over 65 who are seeking guidance from the Ministry of Social Development (MSD), Age Concern, or Woven Whānau Whanganui.

"Hakeke Street Community Centre aims to get agencies into the community and remove barriers that people may face getting to them. With the rising cost of fuel, people may not be able to travel all over town to reach these services so having them in one space makes it a one-stop mini-shop."

The idea for the hub came from a conversation Jane had with Age Concern's community connector Becky Stanley.

"We had a discussion on how it would be great to start up an initiative aimed at people over 65. These three agencies complement each other very well. We then spoke to Rachel Puru from Woven Whānau who was also keen to jump on board. Putting these three agencies together makes a very powerful unit."

She says to access the hub, people only need to be over 65.

"It's for all of those eligible. They can access what service they need or simply come in and have a chat and they can be directed to the agency that can help them with their queries. They don't need to access all three. They can access any component of the hub that they need."

Having the three agencies based at Hakeke Street Community Centre helps to open conversations, she says.

"We have a safe, comfortable and informal space here. People are more inclined to talk when they are in a comfortable setting and that is what we have. It's about offering guidance to older persons so they can make improvements to their wellbeing and get the answers they need."

The initiative has already opened plenty of doors for opportunity, she says.

"Down the track we will work with MSD to facilitate workshops to help people get ready for retirement. It can be quite daunting making that transition so these workshops will give people the information they need so they can make the transition as smooth as possible."

The hub will start operating in early November and Jane says she is pleased to offer this service to the community.

"At the start this hub will operate the first Friday of each month however there is scope to make it more regularly if there is a big need."

The Details:

What: Over65 Hub.

When: first starting November 4, 10am-12pm and then the first Friday of each month.

Where: Hakeke Street Community Centre, 65 Hakeke St, Whanganui East.