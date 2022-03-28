Oscar Laven plays at the Jazz Club on Sunday. Photo / Supplied



It is impossible to ignore the tumultuous events that are weighing down on the vibrant culture of live music performance in our town. Not only are live music venues being hit hard, but artists themselves are cancelling shows. Jazz music has never baulked at adversity, and the Wanganui Jazz Club embraces that spirit. Always respecting government guidelines, the club continues to bring important jazz talent to Whanganui during these troubled times.

This weekend marks the first Sunday of the month, and that is Jazz Club Night at the St Johns Club. We are proud to welcome back one of New Zealand's finest young jazz musicians, Oscar Laven and his quintet.

Oscar is a dynamic multi-instrumentalist based in Wellington. A hard-working, sharp-dressing performer, he never fails to magnify his flamboyant, eccentric energy through the horn. He has his debut quintet album coming out soon, and has performed with an eclectic array of ensembles, including the NZSO, the Grammy-nominated MONK'estra, Rodger Fox Big Band, Wellington Mingus Ensemble, Royal New Zealand Air Force Band, Orchestra Wellington, and leads many of his own projects.

Joining him will be Whanganui's own Ayrton Foote (piano), Daniel Yeabsley (double bass), John Rae (drums) and Alexander Boulton (guitar, and also a snazzy dresser). Together they'll be presenting a programme that mixes new compositions with interpretations of classics, inspired by the great saxophonists Coleman Hawkins, Ben Webster, Dexter Gordon and more.

Members and non-members alike are invited to come and find inspiration from the music and one another in these difficult times.

• Sunday, April 3, St Johns Club, 158 Glasgow St. The music begins at 6.30pm, with the club serving a full menu from 5.30pm. Members $15, non-members $25. Memberships are available at the door.