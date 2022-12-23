Although struggling with staffing issues, Ruapehu isites are still open to help people with experience, accommodation or travel needs. Photo / Forgotten World Adventures

Ruapehu’s iSite network of visitor centres have had to reduce their opening hours for the Christmas period due to staff shortages.

Ruapehu iSite manager Kim Treen said the shortages were a result of difficulties in recruiting new visitor consultants, seasonal sicknesses and the resurgence of Covid-19 resulting in a ‘perfect storm’ of staffing issues.

“With the summer holidays and rebound in tourism we understand this is far from ideal but we are doing all we can to maintain services and return to our usual opening hours as soon as possible,” she said.

Currently the Ohakune iSite will be closed on weekends, and normal opening hours are not able to be maintained in Taumaranui.

The iSite at Whakapapa has been closed entirely due to staffing issues.

Treen said iSites have been advertising for new visitor consultants for over a year, but like many other businesses are struggling to find people.

Training a consultant takes more than a year as they need to experience the top summer and winter attractions of the region as well as gaining NZQA tourism Level 3 qualifications, according to Treen.

She said if anyone is interested in working in iSite, to look at the vacancies section on the Ruapehu District Council’s website.

If people still need help from iSite and found their local centre closed they should call 0800 647 483.

“And if you are still in need of any Christmas gifts or have friends and family visiting over the summer consider buying them an experience with one of Ruapehu’s tourism operators.

Supporting our local tourism operators and retailers is a great way to ensure everyone has a great Christmas,” she said.

She apologised for any inconvenience caused by the closures and asked for people to be patient and understanding.



