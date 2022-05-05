Opening date set for long-delayed Manawatū bridge

An artists' impression of the new bridge next to the existing century-old one. Photo: Supplied / Rangitīkei District Council

By RNZ

A long-awaited bridge connecting two central North Island districts will finally open later this month.

Construction of new Mangaweka Bridge over the Rangitīkei River finished earlier this year, but locals were left angry as it sat idle ahead of its June opening with only alignment work left to finish.

The $11 million bridge is on the border of the Manawatū and Rangitīkei District Council boundaries, linking the Kawhatau Valley with Mangaweka, about 20km south of Taihape.

The present more-than-century-old bridge across the river was closed to heavy traffic in 2016, forcing trucks to use an alternative route to access the rural area that could add up to 45 minutes each way.

The councils have now agreed to open the bridge on 20 May.

Manawatū District councillor Andrew Quarrie at the Mangaweka Bridge RNZ/ Jimmy Ellingham

Manawatū councillors had said the Rangitīkei council was responsible for the bridge remaining unused because it entered an agreement with local iwi, Ngāti Hauiti, that an opening ceremony would be held in June, and no traffic could pass until then.

But Rangitīkei mayor Andy Watson said the Manawatū council managed the contract and had advised it was working to a June opening date.

Manawatū council officials had originally planned for a February opening, but this was put off.

"I think the speed of the construction has caught everyone out by surprise, but it just goes to show what a great team effort it has been to get this bridge built for the communities it will service," said Manawatū District Mayor Helen Warboys.

"It's going to make a big difference for the people that live here and will help to reduce transport costs for farmers who are struggling at the moment with increased financial pressures."

Watson congratulated the bridge builders for their work and thanked Ngāti Hauiti for working with officials to agree to a change in the opening date.

The iwi will unveil a pou at the opening ceremony.

