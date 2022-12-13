Tallulah and Jack Mitchell-Anyon are having a sale of some pottery by their father, the late Ross Mitchell-Anyon. Photo / Bevan Conley

Tallulah and Jack Mitchell-Anyon are having a sale of some pottery by their father, the late Ross Mitchell-Anyon. Photo / Bevan Conley

The final works of the late potter Ross Mitchell-Anyon are being sold by his children.

Mitchell-Anyon died in May this year aged 68. His career in ceramics spanned more than 40 years.

“There are so many amazing things he has made, and he wouldn’t want it all enshrined in a storage container somewhere,” his son Jack Mitchell-Anyon said.

There were many pieces and he and his siblings Tallulah, Ben and Finn Mitchell-Anyon had been figuring out what to do with everything.

“He would want it all out in the community being used, so now everyone can have a little piece of Dad’s last firings,” Jack Mitchell-Anyon said.

“Dad was such a big part of the Whanganui community, and he meant a lot to many people as well as us.

“So it felt like the right thing to do, but it was a strange process to go through.”

He said there were many unfinished pots to complete and fire.

“But to do this is a two- to three-day process.

“So I say it’s a once-off sale but there may be more.”

The sale will include tumblers, bowls, jugs and mugs among other pieces. Photo / Bevan Conley

Tallulah Mitchell-Anyon said finishing all the pieces could be quite a cathartic process.

“I haven’t seen this kiln go in many years, so that would be awesome.

“Every now and then he would ask one of the kids to stay up and stoke the kiln as he slept.”

She said hundreds of pieces would be at the sale.

“It’ll be quite overwhelming.”

Whanganui’s Quartz Museum of Studio Ceramics curator Rick Rudd said he owned around 100 of Mitchell-Anyon’s pieces in the museum collection.

“He’s a well-respected potter among potters, and his pottery has a loose quality to it that’s relaxed and not easy to do,” Rudd said.

Mitchell-Anyon used to have sales in his home and be part of the Artists’ Open Studios, and so many people would trail in, he said.

“So the sale gives people a chance to acquire a piece of his work.

“I drink out of one of Ross’ mugs every day and it’s the only mug I drink out of.”

Rudd said he bought the mug in 1985.

“From his work saving buildings, to his work on council and talking out against stupidity, and as an environmentalist, he was an important voice in Whanganui.”

The event will run from 5pm until late on Friday, December 16, at Article Cafe, with a keg of specially brewed beer by local brewery Brews on Drews across the road.