Margi Keys (right) with her friend Margaret Sissons on the way to Pencarrow lighthouse.

In early April 2022, Whanganui DHB recorded its first death from Covid-19; a sobering milestone.

The city had escaped contagion during the 2020 lockdown.

Many more cases of Covid have now been recorded in the Whanganui district and 19 more residents have died, either from it or with it. The most recent deaths (before publication of Midweek) were announced on Friday, May 13.

On May 15, 1,043,683 people in New Zealand were recorded as having had the virus. Most of them have been able to care for themselves at home.

The number of total infections could be much higher. Even so, the majority of New Zealanders have escaped infection so far, whether vaccinated or not.

My third jab was in January.

For more than two years I've obeyed all Covid guidelines, and most of my time during the Omicron outbreak has been outdoors when with others. I always wear a mask when in town, on public transport and shopping. And I'm careful at the River Traders Markets because it's sometimes difficult to social distance there. There have been fewer hugs with friends since Omicron arrived in NZ on January 23.

But recently I let my guard down. It took less than 48 hours after exposure to find out I'd been caught.

The occasion was a family gathering of 10 to celebrate the first birthday of my great-niece. There was no singing, dancing or raucous laughter in the well-ventilated room.

Nobody was wearing a mask. I did not hug the birthday girl or her mum because they were "a bit unwell" that day.

All the grandparents played with their gorgeous red-headed granddaughter, reading her stories and suggesting she turn the pages.

Three hours after I'd left, I was given the news that the little girl's parents had tested positive. By then, I was in York Bay with friends.

The next afternoon, we went for a 26-kilometre bike ride after spending the morning weeding the garden.

Two days after exposure, my throat felt weird but not exactly sore. Something was in there. When I did a RAT after breakfast; the result was negative.

Day 0 is the day that symptoms begin.

My friend and I biked to Days Bay, caught the flash new East by West electric ferry Ika Rere (sitting up on deck), and went on a longer bike ride.

The following morning my nose was streaming and my throat was scratchy. A pink bar on the T was revealed within five minutes.

Day 1 fun: Driving home without stopping, apart from pulling over to answer my phone.

At home I recorded the test result and completed the online form.

A call from Gonville Health on day 2 was most welcome. I was happy to report no rash, shortness of breath, backache, diarrhoea or vomiting. My senses of taste and smell did not disappear. The lovely health worker advised me to stay in self-isolation till Wednesday 11th.

For three days I had no energy for anything physical. I coughed and spluttered, especially when lying down. That meant cough mixture several times throughout the night. I was not too sick to read, write and enjoy light work in my garden though.

The support I have received — like offers to shop for supplies — is heart-warming.

Homemade spicy tomato soup arrived on my doorstep early on. Bread from the market was delivered to my carport on Saturday. I am so grateful. Texts, phone calls and internet access are vital in iso and lockdown.

We are advised to keep track of our symptoms in order to report to our Primary Health organisation.

Meals from 2021 were found in the freezer and heated up. Weed salad is consumed every day; I'm pleased miner's lettuce has sprung up again. There is plenty of food in the pantry and fridge. My appetite has not waned.

On day 4, I started to feel peckish well before lunchtime. This was a signal to walk around the block once after carefully reading the guidelines for patients isolating at home. You're allowed; wear a mask and don't overdo the exercise.

The weather was perfect. I removed my woollen socks and slipped into sandals. Merino leggings were replaced by shorts. I donned a sunhat and mask. Every time I saw a walker coming my way, I crossed the street.

Piece of cake, this Omicron, I thought.

But Omicron seems to be different for everyone. I've read reports of the experience being life threatening, and seriously ghastly with aches, fever and breathing difficulties.

Day 5 was Mother's Day and a call from each of my two adult children after a rough night made my heart sing. The silver lining was getting up at 5am to watch the meteor showers and the alignment of the planets.

On day 6 I had a slight setback: the sneezing and runny nose returned. Sleeping was difficult that night.

But come day 7, I was pretty much okay. The RAT was negative and I was elated. At 7.27am the next day, a text arrived saying my iso period had ended.

Everyone at the gathering came down with Covid.

Luckily, my immune-proficient York Bay friends have not tested positive in spite of being my household contacts for more than two days.

