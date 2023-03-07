The intersection of Makirikiri Road and SH3 is closed after a fatal crash on Makirikiri Road. Photo / Bevan Conley.

One person has died after a school bus crashed on Makirikiri Rd near Marton this afternoon.

Hato Hone St John received a call about the incident around 2.48pm and two ambulances, two managers and a rapid response vehicle responded.

Police said the incident involved a single vehicle, and the driver of the bus died at the scene.

Six of the passengers received minor to moderate injuries and were assessed by ambulance staff.

South Makirikiri School confirmed its students were on the bus but did not wish to comment on the crash at this time.

Police said the road was closed and would be for some time.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.



