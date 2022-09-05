Rasmus and Nanna are part of Whanganui Boys and Girls Gym Club until Christmas. Photo / Supplied

b

Whanganui Boys and Girls Gym Club is very excited to once again welcome exchange coaches from Ollerup University in Denmark.

With our New Zealand borders being closed due to Covid, the last coaches we hosted were in 2019.

It has been a long-standing arrangement between Ollerup and WBGGC that exchange coaches visit Whanganui to experience our gymnastics club and our way of life, and a gymnast from our club, in exchange, can experience Ollerup University.

Nanna and Rasmus arrived in New Zealand on August 20 and will be part of the WBGGC staff for the next three months.

Nanna and Rasmus would like to introduce themselves to our community.

Kia ora Whanganui. We are two former students from the Danish gymnastics "højskole" Ollerup. We were selected for the abroad programme at Ollerup to become exchange coaches here in Whanganui, and we are so happy and excited to be here!

A little something about us. First we have Rasmus.

"I am 21 years old and have been doing gymnastics since I was at boarding school. I love tumbling and trampoline. I always want people to help each other and encourage others to learn new skills. Nothing happens slowly around me. I am looking forward to being an instructor for tumblers, team gymnasts and also those who do 3G."

Then there is Nanna - "I am 20 years old and have been doing Danish rhythmical performance gymnastics for as long as I can remember! I cannot wait to come join you guys and have a lot of fun with you, with movement and to the sound of music. We are going to do a lot of different things, different dance genres, games, and last but not least we are just going to have a great time!"

Ollerup has been sending coaches to Whanganui boys and girls club before, but due to Covid it has been a while. Therefore we are more excited than ever to bring the Danish way of gymnastics back to New Zealand, while also getting this possibility to see this amazing country and meet its amazing people over the next couple of months.

Nanna and Rasmus will be at Whanganui Boys and Girls Gym Club until Christmas this year.