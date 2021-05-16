No small roles in theatre

Dee Brough, Reuben Janes and Mitchell Taylor are all part of the cast in Repertory Theatre's Shenanigan's Wake. Photo / Russell Penton

It's said there's no such thing as a small part in a play. Why? Every part is important, which is why we're so lucky to have experienced supporting actors in Shenanigan's Wake.

Dee Brough, who made a very convincing bank manager in Ugly Customers, plays the part of the executor of the will, one Toni O'Hooligan; Reuben Janes is Detective Sergeant Constable, and Mitchell Taylor, who was the dashing World War II pilot in The Pohutukawa Tree, plays the part of the publican of the Fawcett Inn, Mr Paddy Vulgarity.

They're all really funny and I think you'll enjoy seeing Toni O'Hooligan and Paddy Vulgarity at Repertory Theatre from Thursday, May 27, to Saturday, June 5, with a Sunday matinee on May 30.