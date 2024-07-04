The new roundabout at Ōhakea. Photo / NZDF

Crews will begin road marking at the new State Highway 1/3 roundabout at Pukenui Rd, Ōhakea, on Sunday night.

The work through the roundabout, outside Royal New Zealand Air Force Base Ōhakea between Bulls and Sanson, will make the roundabout two lanes in all directions, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) said.

The road marking will take place from 7.30pm to 5am from Sunday until Thursday, weather permitting.

The roundabout, already open to traffic around the clock, 24/7, is almost finished, with a final surface layer of asphalt and new line marking required, as well as some planting in the centre.

During the warmer, drier months the final layer of asphalt will be applied to the roundabout. Warmer temperatures are needed to ensure the best quality asphalt finish possible.