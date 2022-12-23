Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Nicky Rennie: I’ve found myself in a Christmas funk this year

By
3 mins to read
Christmas is just a great big sleigh of things to tick off a list, writes Nicky Rennie. Photo / Getty Images

Christmas is just a great big sleigh of things to tick off a list, writes Nicky Rennie. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

I’ve been looking everywhere for my Christmas spirit, but I can’t seem to find it.

I’ve looked in all my normal hiding places, but have come up empty. I even work with a woman

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle