New Zealand String Quartet plays Whanganui

NZ String Quartet.

The New Zealand String Quartet will come to Whanganui as part of Chamber Music Wanganui's 2021 Subscription Series.

Fresh off the back of their national tour Transfigured Night, a live interaction of music and dance, and just before a rescheduled national tour of Beethoven quartets which was to have been in 2020, and then another national tour, Four Suits & A Soprano, the New Zealand String Quartet have found a breathing space to come to Whanganui.

The quartet, who are patrons of Chamber Music Wanganui, will appear live in the Prince Edward Auditorium, Whanganui Collegiate School, on Wednesday, March 31 at 7.30pm.

Now in its 34th season, the New Zealand String Quartet has established an international reputation for its insightful interpretations, compelling communication, and dynamic performing style. The quartet is known for its imaginative programming and for its powerful connection with audiences of all kinds.

Last year we heard a stunning programme of three Beethoven Quartets. This year, the quartet bring us two others of Beethoven Op 18, No 4 in C minor and his Op 127 in Eb major. Between the two they will play quartet No 2 by Smetana, which was the composer's last chamber music composition.

Those who have attended their concerts in the past will know that the members of the NZ String Quartet are excellent at bringing clarity and insight into the works they play with their personal introductions. Always vibrant and communicative, the quartet will present a compelling performance. Don't miss the opportunity to attend.

Chamber Music Wanganui would like to express thanks to Belton Smith & Associates for their sponsorship of this concert.

The Details

What: The New Zealand String Quartet

When: Wednesday, March 21, 7.30pm

Where: Prince Edward Auditorium, Whanganui Collegiate School

Tickets: From the Royal Wanganui Opera House or at the door (no eftpos). $35 adults, $32 seniors, $20 CMW subscribers, $5 students