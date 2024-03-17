New Zealand Opera students on stage at Royal Whanganui Opera House. Photo / John Wansbrough

The New Zealand Opera School’s future in Whanganui has been secured.

The school, which has just marked its 30th year, is now solely owned by a Whanganui permanent stakeholders trust, keeping this world-renowned school in the River City forever.

Delayed in part by Covid-19 it has taken three years by a group facilitated by Wellington barrister Sir Hugh Rennie KC.

The new Opera Whanganui Trust has three permanent stakeholders; Whanganui District Council, Whanganui College Board of Trustees (which owns the property of Whanganui Collegiate School), and Putiki Iwi.

Whanganui mayor Andrew Tripe said owning the Opera School in Whanganui was thrilling.

“We are a UNESCO city of design, a creative town with superb heritage so the opera school fits perfectly with us and helps our arts influence grow stronger,” he said.

Tripe said the city would be ever thankful to school founder Donald Trott.

“How superb it is to be able to showcase opera and talented young singers here in Whanganui forever,” he said.

Rennie said that, early on, it became clear that a Whanganui home for the school was the best possible decision and accorded with the wishes of founder Donald Trott, whose “outstanding generosity” had supported the School for 30 years and has now given it to Whanganui.

New Zealand Opera School founder Donald Trott. Photo / Bevan Conley

Strong connections between the Trott family and many local Whanganui groups have now ensured this world-class school continues and stays in Whanganui, he said.

“The Whanganui Collegiate campus couldn’t be bettered with its music suites, accommodation, the glorious chapel and of course the Prince Edward Auditorium.”

Over the years some students have won the Lexus Song Quest, launching them into international careers.

As Dame Kiri Te Kanawa said when she tutored at the school in 2016, singers have to be tough in the opera world or they are not going to make it.

“Without that dedicated commitment, you won’t survive in the opera world. Remember, you don’t choose this profession ... it chooses you.”

The school is now stronger than ever and the number of young singers coming out of New Zealand has stunned tutors over the past 10 years.

International tutor mezzo soprano Della Jones said when she was last at the school she was amazed at how young some of the singers were, especially the voices coming out of the Pacific and Polynesian churches.

School alumni include renowned international tenor Pene Pati, soprano Amina Edris, Simon O’Neill, Madeline Pierard, Phillip Rhodes, Samson Setu, Bianca Andrew, Amitai Pati and Stephen Diaz and Felipe Manu.

Earlier Donald Trott said that every January the annual two weeks of intensive and specialised tuition has resulted in an overwhelming number of singers celebrated and working in Opera Houses internationally.

“Young singers who have come back here multiple times - we are very proud,” Trott said.

Whanganui solicitor for the new stakeholders Trust, Richard Austin of Treadwell Gordon, said it was a “truly great result for Whanganui”.