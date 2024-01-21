General director of New Zealand Opera, Brad Cohen. Photo / Greg Bowker

General director of New Zealand Opera, Brad Cohen, is a self-assured, confident man who cares deeply about opera and every aspect of its production and always supports his performers.

Speaking as one of a panel of four in “Conversations about Opera” in the auditorium at Whanganui Collegiate School on Friday afternoon, he spoke openly and strongly about how he felt about heading the NZ Opera Company.

He said sadly there had been abuse in the industry and until recently very little scrutiny, but over the past few years there had been a complete sea change.

“As an employer, it is integral to keep staff and performers safe there is absolutely no tolerance for any form of mental cruelty ... or any cruelty. We value our performers, they are our colleagues and we love our industry.’’

Cohen said he grew up in the “apprentice and master model.”

“Now there is a lot more care, more consideration in how we collaborate,” he said.

The culture of young performers today is quite different, he said.

“They question more than we ever did ... but it always comes down to the show must go on.”

Unfortunately, programming is difficult in New Zealand, he said.

“For all the usual reasons, it is a small country, with small resources and a small population.

“I would dearly love to tour more shows but it is not easy here.’’

However, the difficulties were minimal when you come from somewhere like the New Zealand Opera School, he said.

“Whanganui is beautiful and the school is a huge tribute to founder Donald Trott’s leadership.”'

Cohen said the atmosphere at the school was supportive and positive.

“It is a very nurturing experience for these young singers.”

Donald Trott’s relentless focus on his school for 30 years was quite incredible, he said.

“This is a marvellous school with fantastic leadership.”