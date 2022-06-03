Wal Wallace (centre) is currently preparing at the British Army's Pirbright Camp in Surrey. Photo / Supplied

Base Ohakea's Tūrangawaewae manager Wal Wallace will soon be leading the New Zealand Defence Force in front thousands of royal fans.

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee is being marked by a pageant on June 5, with New Zealand sending a 40-strong contingent to march 3.2km through London.

Wallace will head a six-person taua serving as a "scout party" for the main body and is preparing for the event at the British Army's Pirbright Camp in Surrey.

Of all the militaries taking part, New Zealand is the only one that allowed such an individual expression.

"I'm looking forward to representing New Zealand, our Defence Force and particularly the Māori culture in the public arena and doing them all proud," Wallace said.

He performed a similar role in Paris for Bastille Day in 2016 and met the Queen as her escort when the New Zealand Hyde Park Memorial to the country's war dead from the first and second world wars was unveiled in 2006.

Wallace, of Ngāti Tūwharetoa, joined the RNZAF in 1981.

He was part of the team that brought the Aermacchi MB-339 jet trainer aircraft into RNZAF service and was involved in starting the RNZAF on its bicultural journey, representing the service in many ceremonies and commemorations around the world.

"It means keeping up with the specific cultural skills required of me and my warrior team.

"Each warrior is an accomplished exponent of mau taiaha – or Māori weaponry – which has taken years of preparation."

Wallace said he was looking forward to paying tribute to the Queen.

"She served in the British Army during World War II and it makes her a warrior in every way.

"She has done some awesome work and has remained loved by the people. I'm proud to have met her and honoured to call her my Queen."