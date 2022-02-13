Lieutenant Commander Sharon Tutaki and Officer Cadet Paul Matheson checking the boats and discussing 2022 training programme for TS Calliope, the Navy Cadet Unit in Whanganui.

Officer Cadet Paul Matheson moved to Whanganui towards the end of 2021 for employment and, wanting to continue with cadets, transferred from TS Tamatoa, the Navy Cadet Unit in Petone, to TS Calliope.

Lieutenant Commander Sharon Tutaki says the OFFCDT Matheson will be TS Calliope's training officer as he brings a number of skills to the unit, having started as a cadet.

LTCDR Tutaki also says the unit is in a good staffing position with another person completing their application to becoming a civilian instructor. This would bring the number of staff to three uniformed and three civilian instructors.

It is great news to have this number of staff, increasing our capacity and capability. All we need now is more cadets of secondary school age, LTCDR Tutaki says.

TS Calliope parades every Monday night during school terms at the army premises in Maria Place Extension (opposite the fire station), between 6.30 and 9pm.