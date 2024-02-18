Blazing Hills has trail options to suit families who want to enjoy a day of fitness and fun.

A group of neighbouring Raetihi farmers will welcome runners and walkers for the inaugural Blazing Hills challenge on March 9.

Organiser Donna Journeaux said she was inspired to invite visitors to her family farm at Mangaeturoa to experience “incredible views along with some fitness and fun”.

“We have beautiful views from the hills on our farm and I thought it would be good to provide people with the opportunity to enjoy them while taking on a challenge.”

Journeaux said she was inspired by other events held in Ruapehu and consulted Victory Events founder Jason Cameron who started outdoor adventure runs the Goat and the Tussock Traverse 20 years ago.

“When I took Jason on a tour of our farm and up the track I was planning to use he laughed and said ‘Are we there yet?’

“It’s 9km but it seems longer because of the incline. Once you get to the top it’s worth it because there are stunning views overlooking the mountains and Waimarino Plateau.”

At Cameron’s suggestion, Journeaux has named the route “Heartbreak Hills”, but she said those whose quad muscles were not up to that had other options.

The Tussock Traverse that was scheduled for February 3 at Tongariro National Park was cancelled due to adverse weather conditions and Journeaux said people who missed out might enjoy taking on Blazing Hills.

“There are four options suitable for all ages and fitness levels because we want families to all enjoy a great day out together,” she said.

“There is the 3km family fun trail, the 6km social trail through scenic farmland with areas of native bush, forestry and hill country, and there’s Trail Heaven that includes Heartbreak Hills and a mix of farm tracks with approximately 1.2km section of metal road along the Mangaeturoa South Road linking the next property. That one is 20.5km long.”

The Blazing Hills trail event will offer runners and walkers a rare opportunity to experience the beauty of Mangaeturoa farmland.

All the trails are suitable for running or walking and Journeaux said there would be aid stations at 5.1km and 12km where experienced first aiders will be on duty with water, lollies, and endurance fuel supplies.

Different start times have been planned so that everyone will be expected to arrive at the finish line in time for a 2pm prizegiving ceremony.

“Everyone will celebrate at the same start and finish line,” Journeaux said.

“And we’ve got food, beverages, outdoor games and more to keep the whole tribe having fun.”

Camping facilities will be available at Mangaeturoa School for visitors who want to stay overnight or for the weekend.

Journeaux said profits from the Blazing Hills event would go towards supporting the Raetihi community with projects such as the Mangaeturoa School Revitalisation Project.

Entry fees start from $20 and other details are online at blazinghills.nz

Liz Wylie is a multimedia journalist for the Whanganui Chronicle. She joined the editorial team in 2014 and regularly covers stories from Whanganui and the wider region. She also writes features and profile stories.