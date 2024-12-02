New lecture series to commemorate late Sarjeant director Bill Milbank

Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery’s Bill Milbank Memorial Lecture series launches on Saturday.
The first of what will be an annual lecture will be presented by Professor Deidre Brown (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Kahu), a pioneer in research into Māori art and architecture.
Brown’s latest book Toi Te Mana: An Indigenous History of Māori Art, which was named as one of the Listener’s Best Books of 2024, will be available for purchase and signing at the event.
Bill Milbank was the director of the Sarjeant Gallery from 1978-2006.
Under his leadership, the Tylee Cottage Residency programme was established and the gallery became the custodians of the Edith Collier Trust collection.