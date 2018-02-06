New kindergarten promises jobs and extended services

A new kindergarten opening in March promises new jobs, extended hours and will take children from birth.
When the Te Puna Ako Ki Totara Puku – Whanganui East Community Early Learning Centre — opens its door in March it will be the first kindergarten in the city offering places from newborns to children up to the age of five.
Trish Taylor-Pope, general manager of the Whanganui Kindergarten Association said Waiouru had been operating similar services for a while but Whanganui East was a brand new facility which signaled other "firsts" for the association.
The early learning centre is on the same grounds as Whanganui East School and was a trend central government was keen to see develop. And it was also a unit opening to cater more specifically for the needs of families in the suburb.
A sea change for early childhood education in Whanganui, as well as enrolling children from birth, the new centre will operate all year round, opening from 7.30am-5.30pm Monday to Friday.