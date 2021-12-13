New editor for Whanganui Chronicle

Zaryd Wilson.

The Whanganui Chronicle has a new editor.

Senior newsroom editor Zaryd Wilson has been promoted to the role after helping guide the team through some of the biggest news years in memory.

NZ Herald editor and NZME head of news Murray Kirkness said Wilson had proven his commitment and passion to journalism and the region, and would be an excellent editor.

"He has a great team in Whanganui, and with their help will build on the legacy of an important regional daily newspaper that has just celebrated its 165th birthday."

Wilson said it was a huge privilege to take on the editor role.

"Telling the stories of this region is something I've been passionate about since starting at the Chronicle in 2014 and to continue to do so as editor is incredibly exciting."

Wilson will take up the role on December 20.

Meanwhile, Kim Gillespie, who has overseen the Chronicle as editor - lower North Island and communities for the past few years, will move into a new role as editor of NZME's community publication network, working with 16 titles across the North Island from Coromandel to Kāpiti.

Gillespie said while he was looking forward to his new challenge, he was sad to be leaving the Chronicle. He looked forward to watching it grow and evolve under Wilson's leadership.