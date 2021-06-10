New crossings to be trialled on State Highway 3 at Waverley

State Highway 3 runs the length of Waverley's main street. Photo / Bevan Conley

Waverley's main drag will get three new crossing points as South Taranaki aims to make the road safer for pedestrians.

The council confirmed plans to install three new "courtesy crossings" in the town over the coming weeks.

One of the three new crossings will be placed between the Waverley Library and the Waverley Baptist Church and will include a "crossing refuge" in the centre of the road.

The new crossings are 90 per cent funded by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency's Innovating Streets project, with the remaining 10 per cent paid by the council.

South Taranaki Mayor Phil Nixon said the community had been crying out for traffic to slow down through the town.

Waka Kotahi system manager Ross l'Anson said safety was a priority for both NZTA and the council.

"Waka Kotahi is delighted to be working with South Taranaki and the local community on making their town centres safer and more people-friendly. We look forward to seeing the results of the pilot which will help inform next steps," he said.

While the three crossings will be only temporary at this stage, it is possible they may become permanent fixtures if public feedback is supportive.

At the end of June, residents can share their views on the new crossings by visiting the local LibraryPlus, visiting the council's website or calling the council directly.

• Work will begin from Sunday, June 13 for about 10 days overnight between the hours of 7pm and 5am.