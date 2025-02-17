The cost of a new ambulance for Hato Hone St John in Whanganui is being supported by a $150,000 grant from New Zealand Community Trust.

Whanganui is getting a new ambulance which will boost Hato Hone St John to provide services under “increasing strain”.

The new vehicle is the second of four all-wheel-drive ambulances that are being bought for Whanganui and the surrounding communities. A $150,000 grant from New Zealand Community Trust (NZCT) will help fund the ambulance.

The total cost of a new, fully-equipped ambulance, including medication and equipment, is about $325,000.

Hato Hone St John operations manager Liz Garmey said the organisation relied on the generosity of donors and funders to be able to buy new emergency vehicles.

“Our ambulances are under an increasing amount of strain due to the continual increase in demand for our service,” Garmey said.