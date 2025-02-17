Advertisement
New ambulance a critical boost for Hato Hone St John’s services in Whanganui

Whanganui Chronicle
The cost of a new ambulance for Hato Hone St John in Whanganui is being supported by a $150,000 grant from New Zealand Community Trust.

Whanganui is getting a new ambulance which will boost Hato Hone St John to provide services under “increasing strain”.

The new vehicle is the second of four all-wheel-drive ambulances that are being bought for Whanganui and the surrounding communities. A $150,000 grant from New Zealand Community Trust (NZCT) will help fund the ambulance.

The total cost of a new, fully-equipped ambulance, including medication and equipment, is about $325,000.

Hato Hone St John operations manager Liz Garmey said the organisation relied on the generosity of donors and funders to be able to buy new emergency vehicles.

“Our ambulances are under an increasing amount of strain due to the continual increase in demand for our service,” Garmey said.

“Not only are we attending more incidents every day but also travelling further distances.”

NZCT is one of the largest gaming societies in New Zealand. In 2023/24, more than $40 million in grants were awarded by the trust through the proceeds of gambling.

NZCT national grants manager Ben Hodges said the trust was proud to support Hato Hone St John in Whanganui.

“This grant wouldn’t be possible without the responsible gaming partnerships we share with our Whanganui-based venues,” Hodges said.

In 2024, Hato Hone St John responded to more than 450,000 incidents nationwide.

