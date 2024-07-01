All but one player is involved in under-16 or under-18 reps. The season finishes over the school holidays, so coach Lisa Murphy is hoping to see her team come back refreshed and focused for the business end of the Premier 1 competition, and continue building towards the Lower North Islands Secondary School Tournament in early September.

“It’s been a huge season of netball, with Monday nights, school exchanges and rep netball tournaments,” Murphy said.

“They will bounce back.”

Kaiwhaiki played a consistent game, having strong combinations throughout the game even while challenged with ongoing illness, injuries and commitments to other codes.

New combinations saw the team strategically utilise their strengths. The mid-court executed strong attacking leads and consistently offered multiple pass options. Defensively, they effectively disrupted their opponents’ nippy attack, generating turnovers. Overall, they will be pleased with their adaptability and focused teamwork, beating the High School girls 49-24. It was a treat to see coach TeRina Peina on court, playing with her young daughter – a real moment to cherish.

In the third Premier 1 match of the evening, Collegiate A1 put in a solid effort against Marist Mint A1.

Coach Elise Niu was pleased to see the girls narrow their margin against Marist from the first round. With some players missing due to the school holiday break, two juniors stepped up and embraced the opportunity to play a full game for the side. They were well supported by their senior teammates, building confidence in themselves and each other throughout the game. Marist took the win 54-41.

In Premier 2 games, Mt View Marist A2 beat Kaierau Moore Markhams A3 36-25.

Once again, the Kaierau side demonstrated remarkable progress from the previous round, with shooters showcasing impressive co-ordination and accuracy. Coach Blanche Cloete was pleased to see substitutions integrate into the game seamlessly, maintaining momentum, but, despite the commendable efforts, the Marist side’s skill and cohesion on court secured them the decisive victory.

Kaierau Gemini Pepper A2 had a win over Whanganui High School Junior A1.

The Kaierau team showed some excellent pressure on defence, causing several held balls and turnovers. Coach Kristin Ashworth was pleased with her team’s “solid performance” leading into the two-week break.

The schoolgirls had a few key players missing but fought hard from the start, staying within three goals in the first quarter. Errors crept into the game, allowing the score to blow out. Some standout performances from Halo Bishop and Lulu Dufty carried the team. Coach Bailee Kauika said she was “pleased with their performance, this is a team that will challenge everyone if they can maintain their composure for the full 40 minutes”.

Tech A1 had a tough battle against Kaiwhaiki A2. Both teams came out strongly and it was a battle until the final whistle, with Kaiwhaiki not making their gains until the last quarter, winning 40-33.

Teams will make the most of the two-week break to rest and regroup for what will be some exciting games leading towards finals.

Over the holiday break, the under-14 and under-16 rep teams will attend their North Island tournament in New Plymouth. Many thanks to coaches Bailee Kauika and Tash Bullock, and managers Casey Graham and Kylee Campbell, for sharing their expertise and giving their time to make this possible for our talented players.

The under-18s, led by coach Lisa Murphy, will attend their national tournament in Dunedin. Netball Whanganui is extremely fortunate to have some experienced coaches willing to share their knowledge with our up-and-coming players.