The first game of the evening was an exciting match in the David Jones Motors Premier Netball Competition at Springvale Stadium on Monday.
Mint Marist A1 fought a tough and even battle against Kaierau Mitre 10 Mega A1, with the Marist side being down only three at halftime. Unfortunately, Kaierau GS Ashlee Murphy went down with an ankle injury in the first quarter, resulting in player-coach Rachael Lynch coming into the game at GA and Rebecca Benge dropping back to GS.
The experienced team did not fault with the change. The third quarter had some beautiful turnover ball, giving Marist the lead at three-quarter time. Coach TeOra Nyman made no changes going into the final quarter, with her team continuing to dig deep and collectively. However, errors began to creep in where Kaierau capitalised and scored, with Kara Adrole again this week changing bib into the shooting end for the final quarter.
The final score was 40-36 to Kaierau, giving Marist a well-earned bonus point. Outstanding shooting from Shannah Andrews-Steele earned her the Marist player of the day. Nyman was pleased with her team’s performance.
Pirates A1 struggled against a formidable Kaiwhaiki A1 defence in the second Premier 1 game. After an injury to their shooter last week, the Pirates team were forced to play new combinations, posing difficulty at this time of the season when teams are securing strong combinations working towards finals. WA Bridget Taiaroa fed the ball well, but full-court defensive pressure from Kaiwhaiki created a lot of turnover ball with young shooters Georgina Nauga, Merenia Ratana-Peina and TeWhetu o Te Ata Koro finding good rhythm, receiving quality ball from their feeders. Kaiwhaiki showed their dominance winning 41-16.