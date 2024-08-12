The second Premier 1 game of the night was top-of-the-table Kaierau Mitre 10 Mega A1 playing their semifinal against Pirates A1. Pirates coach Casey McDougall was proud of her players, who defensively put a lot of pressure over the ball. GK Cheyann McDougall and GD Arcadia Fantham picked up lovely ball defensively in the circle, while Bridget Taiaroa and Shandi Muir worked well together to feed their shooters. Kaierau took the game 40-18, securing their spot in next week’s grand final.

The other spot in the grand final goes to Kaiwhaiki A1. Their semifinal match against Marist Mint A1 was a fast and skilful display of netball. Despite sickness and injury affecting the full squad, Kaiwhaiki coach TeRina Peina is encouraged by the progress of young players Merenia Ratana and Georgina Nauga, who are developing a strong shooting combination.

“Our defensive unit was exceptional once again, and our midcourt worked tirelessly to support their feeders. We were pleased to see that we successfully implemented our practical strategies,” Peina said.

“We are on track with our season goals and look forward to preparing for the final.”

Marist coach TeOra Nyman was extremely pleased with her girls, with special mention to Tia Davis and Maggie O’Connor for their defensive turnovers and consistent pressure.

“Full credit to the Kaiwhaiki A1s, they disrupted our play and made our shooting opportunities a struggle. Unfortunately, tonight wasn’t our night, but I’m very proud of the girls,” Nyman said.

The score was 39-30 to Kaiwhaiki.

In Premier 2, Kaiwhaiki Gold A2 continue to display their dominance with a 46-33 win over Mt View Marist A2, giving them a finals spot next week.

The second semifinal, between Kaierau Gemini Pepper A2 and Tech A1, was a tightly fought match that ended in a draw. The game continued on to a two-goal advantage, with Tech coming out on top and taking the second finals spot. The team are clearly relishing their opportunity to play indoors with the new format this year and it will be exciting to see them play the final next week.

In the Premier 2 playoff for fifth and sixth, Kaierau Moore Markhams A3 tooke on Whanganui High School Junior A1. The young team fought hard and have shown great improvement throughout the season, but the more experienced Kaierau side took the game 35-19.

Finals night will have the following format:

5.45pm Court 1 Marist A1 v Pirates A1 Premier 1 playoff for 3rd/4th

5.45pm Court 2 Kaierau A2 v Marist A2 Premier 2 playoff for 3rd/4th

7pm Court 1 Kaiwhaiki Gold A2 v Tech A1 Premier 2 final

8.15pm Court 1 Kaierau A1 v Kaiwhaiki A1 Premier 1 final

Finals night promises us an exciting display of our centre’s finest netball, often with a few surprises and always greatly entertaining. Don’t miss the last opportunity to be a part of the pinnacle of netball in Whanganui for the season. The new format has drawn much-larger crowds this season, so get in early — finals is always a huge crowd-pleaser.

In our Saturday competition, Club, Secondary and Years 7 and 8 are playing semifinals on August 17, with all finals on Saturday, August 24. This is followed by a festival day for Years 1-6 on Saturday, August 31.

Prizegiving for Year 7/8, Secondary, Club, Premier and rep teams will be held on September 11 at the Laird Park Bowling Club.