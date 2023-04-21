Kaputī Studio owner Whitney Nicholls-Potts spends weekends connecting with nature and whānau. Photo / Ashley Church

Each week we ask locals to describe how they would spend an ideal weekend in the region. This week we spoke to the owner of Whanganui tea store Kaputī Studio, Whitney Nicholls-Potts.

What I love about Whanganui and our weekends is waking up and knowing that we have easy access to beautiful, natural environments, so that’s probably the thing that I’m thinking about on a Friday night — where can I take my two boys who thrive in the wild West Coast wilderness?

Probably my ideal is to hit Bushy Park. My boys are at Kuru Kaupapa Māori and we go out there and we korero about the rākau, about all the many, and we listen to their songs and it’s just a beautiful, nice way to connect. If we still have the energy we’ll probably hit Kai Iwi Beach on the way back.

The thing that is so beautiful, coming from Tāmaki Makaurau where you’re just bleeding money on the weekends, is that here, that whole experience for us is free.

We’re not spending money, we’re spending quality time together and we’re also connecting with our taiao, our natural environment.

When we get home we just love to chill, and we feel really rejuvenated and refreshed and spend quality time together. Often we’ll have our beautiful vege box from Laugesens or something, so we’ll make a big nice meal together as a family.