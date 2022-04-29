Fiona Dalgety shares wonderful ways to spend the weekend in the Rangitīkei. Photo / Suppplied

Each week we ask locals to describe how they would spend an ideal weekend in the region. This week we hear from Hunterville-based Rangitīkei councillor Fiona Dalgety.

If I've been out and about all week I really enjoy just staying home and enjoying my garden.

I love being able to go into the garden and get fresh lettuce leaves and fresh herbs.

I try to get to the Feilding markets on Friday, and grab the odd little seedling to keep the vegetable garden equipped. I get all my veges for the week and fresh Windermere berries.

Awapuni Nursery has got a whole range of veges and lots of plants and flowers there. I just love the beautiful fresh food and talking to everyone.

I might sneak in and get the Saturday paper, which sits outside the Hunterville Village Bookshop.

That shop has the most amazing array of beautiful books and eclectic things. If I need to buy a present, I know I'll find something in there.

The main street of Hunterville is now full of a wide array of eclectic shops. Junk & Disorderly is famous for its records and things from a past era. There are quite a few shops there that are fun to have a wee scurry around in.

[My husband] Alex has a jetboat and he loves jetboating the Rangitīkei. Those beautiful papa cliffs just speak to you.

If you can't enjoy them by jetboat, the Rangatira golf course is surrounded by the beautiful picturesque river that just circles around the golf course. And you can go on a lift up and down the cliff.

I'm not a golfer, but I have lots of friends that come especially for the golf club.

I love getting my family out the door and at this time of the year they all love hunting with the Rangitīkei hunt club, going on horses and hunting hares.

It's just a fantastic way to ride around properties, and a beautiful way to spend the day in the Rangitīkei.

We're coming up to duck shooting season, which is such a wonderful opportunity for us. It's like Christmas in the middle of the year.

We'll cook for about 25 people here. Three generations, and it's just a wonderful family- and-friends time. Everyone gets up really early and goes off shooting for the day.

And finally, going for a walk around the farm and just enjoying that space. We live opposite the Simpsons Reserve, which is a beautiful bush that's not used by a lot of people. So I can generally use that on my own.