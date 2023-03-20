Ruth Wyand plays the Musicians Club on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

Ruth Wyand has been playing her brand of Americana music all over the world for years, having toured extensively throughout the United States, Britain, New Zealand, Kuwait and France as a solo guitarist and singer. She holds a degree in music theory and composition from Stockton University (New Jersey) and owns and operates her own music school in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, where she teaches guitar, voice, songwriting and music theory.

Her New Zealand tour began in Devonport, Auckland, on March 20 and ends in Ruby Bay on the South Island on April 8. We are so pleased that on this tour, Whanganui will be one of the 10 shows she plays.

Americana, as defined by the American Music Association, is “contemporary music that incorporates elements of various American roots music styles, including country, roots-rock, folk, bluegrass, R&B and blues, resulting in a distinctive roots-oriented sound that lives in a world apart from the pure forms of the genres upon which it may draw”. It is an ever-evolving music. Ruth presents a mixture of originals with poignant lyrics as well as well-crafted instrumental arrangements of classics ranging from Doc Watson, Etta Baker, Jimi Hendrix, Leo Kottke to Thelonious Monk and Nina Simone. Each song, no matter how different, has a firm Ruth Wyand stamp of style on it.

“Wyand’s shows and recordings demonstrate some serious guitar playing and passionate singing. She also displays a sense of humour that ranges from the rather subtle to practically in your face. That being said, she will bring a smile to your face or a tear to your eye if you focus on the lyrics. If you focus on the musicianship, her skilful command of the fretboard will impress every guitarist in the room,” wrote Peter Zorb in (Americana & Roots Guitarist News).

This is another not-to-be-missed show at the Whanganui Musicians Club.

The Details

What: Ruth Wyand

When: Saturday, March 25. The doors open at 7.30pm for an 8pm start.

Where: Whanganui Musicians Club, Drews Ave.

Tickets: $20 at the door.