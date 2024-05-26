Fighters from Whanganui clubs Awa Kings Muay Thai, Assassins Muay Thai, Uenuku Natives and Marton club Rangitīkei MMA at a training session ahead of the Awa Nation event.

Amateur and first-time fighters will meet in the ring for Whanganui’s Awa Kings Muay Thai’s first event.

Club president and Awa Kings founding member Lee Kara said the Awa Nation event promised to be exhilarating and enjoyable.

“This year we celebrate 10 years of Awa Kings, and this will be our first show. The committee are all very excited to do this.”

While it will be the club’s first event, it did help out at last year’s Night of Assassins event, he said.

“We collaborated with Assassins Muay Thai’s Kyle Gallacher for this event. It gave us insight into how to run a show.”

Kara, who is a former K1 WKA super-heavyweight champion, said the fight card had 14 bouts, with each fight following full Muay Thai rules.

“This involves elbows, knees, kicks, punches and clinching. The main difference between your K1 boxing and Muay Thai is [it’s] more focused on power shots instead of quick combinations.”

He said former and current champions would bring out the round cards.

“We wanted to change the narrative a little bit. We have a lot of wāhine in our club and on the committee, so we wanted to change what are usually ring girls to something different.”

He said the club sourced local announcers for the event.

“Everything we’ve needed for this event has been sourced locally. Our club wants to help the community in as many ways as we can, and supporting locals and putting on this fight is a way we can give back.”

Kara said putting together an event took a great team.

“We have a great committee that has worked tirelessly to make this event happen.”

He said the event would be a perfect night out for people who love combat sports, but also a great way to support the fighters.

“Without the fighters, we wouldn’t have an event.”

Awa Nation is sponsored by Moni Barbers and Serious Training.

The Details

What: Awa Nation Muay Thai event

When: Saturday, June 1. Doors open 5pm with first fight at 6pm

Where: Springvale Stadium, 222 London St, Whanganui

Tickets: eventbrite.com