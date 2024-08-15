Advertisement
More patients being treated at Whanganui Hospital’s chemotherapy unit

Eva de Jong
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read
Whanganui Hospital's infusion unit is currently giving chemotherapy to about eight people a week. Photo / NZME

Whanganui Hospital’s infusion and chemotherapy unit is treating an increasing number of patients, but the Cancer Society’s transport service to Palmerston North Hospital for cancer treatment is still needed.

Te Whatu Ora Whanganui group director of operations Kath Fraser-Chapple said about eight people a week were receiving chemotherapy at the Kimiora Infusion Unit.

The unit officially opened last year on December 14 with the capacity to treat up to 10 patients a day.

Fraser-Chapple said since the unit opened, the number of patients seen each week for all types of infusions had been increasing.

“There are now about 25 people per week who receive infusion treatment at the unit.”

When the unit opened, two specialist nurses from Palmerston North Hospital travelled regularly to Whanganui to staff the unit and support the newly-trained Whanganui staff as part of the Regional Cancer Treatment Service.

“We now have five Whanganui staff members trained to provide treatment, with a further two in training to deliver chemotherapy.”

One MidCentral staff member still travels over infrequently to support Whanganui staff in delivering the treatment.

The Whanganui Centre of the Cancer Society provides transport for clients to access treatment services at Palmerston North Hospital.

Cancer Society Central Districts chief executive Debra Elgar said there were 20-30 trips a week, with patients transported back and forth each day.

The service is free for clients and is funded through grants, donations and community fundraising.

“Some attend radiation therapy, some attend chemotherapy and for some, it is both therapies being delivered concurrently.”

Elgar said the infusion unit at the Whanganui Hospital was able to deliver treatment to some clients receiving specific chemotherapy regimes.

“For those people, being able to receive treatment close to home and not having to travel each day makes an immense difference to their recovery.”

Fraser-Chapple said the number of patients treated for chemotherapy had fluctuated week-on-week since the unit started providing chemotherapy treatment in January 2024.

For clinical reasons, not all patients were suitable for treatment at the new unit, she said.

Elgar said the Cancer Society was fully behind the infusion unit being able to expand and provide treatment for more clients.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.

