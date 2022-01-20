"These works are derived from research based on the hue or ground form, experiments exploring the many different uses of the hue as a vessel by ancestral Māori for both mundane and ritualistic purposes," Kirkwood said.
"My focus in the residency was to experiment with texture, colour, symbolism and pattern in order to begin to develop a language based on the use of the vessel for various sacred purposes such as blessing, consecration, sanctification and purification."
With 2022 the United Nations International Year of Glass, New Zealand Glassworks plans to hold three exhibitions over the year as part of the celebration.
The exhibition opens at New Zealand Glassworks, 2 Rutland St, on Friday, January 21, and runs until Sunday, March 27.