Two people were taken into custody early on December 25. Photo / Bevan Conley

Two people were taken into custody early on Christmas Day following a firearm incident in Castlecliff around 10.30pm on December 24.

A police spokesperson said they responded to reports of gunshots at a Manuka St address.

“One person was transported to hospital with moderate injuries.

“The vehicle involved in the firearm incident was located a few hours later and two people were taken into custody around 1.30am on December 25.”