At the presentation to Hospice Whanganui are Paula Fore (left), Fiona McIvor, Kelly Scarrow, Hayden Gibson and Sarah Gibson. Photo / Paul Brooks

Mitre 10 Mega recently held a successful Ladies' Night fundraiser for Hospice Whanganui, after which Mitre 10 proprietors Hayden and Sarah Gibson were able to help the organisation to the tune of $17,500.

The money raised came from the Ladies' Night, a trailer-filled-with-product raffle and a creative cake auction.

"It means the world to us," says Kelly Scarrow from Hospice Whanganui, referring to the donation and also that Mitre 10 Mega is working with Hospice.

"What we really appreciate is that you've come back and reignited the relationship with us: we're really excited about the future and working together."

The event was held two days after the mask mandate was lifted.

The impressive cake, which was auctioned, represented Durie Hill tower and was created by Tamara Bennettes. The trailer raffle was won by Phoenix Ranginui. Nikki Rennie compered the event and Steve Caudwell photographed it.

"I really want to thank Paula [Fore] and our team and our suppliers," says Hayden. "Without them we couldn't do this.

"I really value the partnership and relationship we have with Hospice and everything the Hospice team did to make [Ladies' Night] work. It's about the community coming together, which I don't think you'd get in a big centre. We are still privileged that Whanganui people do support local. That's definitely a relationship we want to keep and build on."

That it was a Hospice fundraising event was also a drawcard.

"Everyone has got some sort of tenuous link with Hospice, through family, friends, something, there's always a link somewhere," says Fiona McIvor, executive assistant at Hospice Whanganui.

Hayden says people need to know more about what Hospice does, particularly in the community.