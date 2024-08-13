Advertisement
Medlab blood testing service to close while equipment installed at Whanganui Hospital

Eva de Jong
By
The main entrance of Whanganui Hospital and Medlab blood testing services will close temporarily on August 20.

A new MRI machine is being installed at Whanganui Hospital, which will result in a temporary closure of the Medlab blood testing service.

The main entrance of the hospital and Medlab services will close on Tuesday, August 20 while the equipment is being installed.

A Health New Zealand - Te Whatu Ora spokeswoman said access to the emergency department would not be affected.

Medlab services and blood testing will be closed from 7.30am until 1pm.

Staff will be available to direct people on how to gain access to Whanganui Hospital while the main entrance is shut, and traffic management will also be in place.

Entry will be through the courtyard at the side of the building.

Hospital visitors are also warned that less car parking spaces will be available while the installation is taking place.

If, due to weather conditions, the installation cannot be completed, the alternative date is August 21.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.

