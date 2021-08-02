Medal tally high as Kowhainui hosts Whanganui's very own Olympic Games

While local athletes were competing in Tokyo, other competitors travelled from nearby regions for a special Whanganui Olympics event.
The medals were edible and the competition was friendly as Kowhainui Home hosted visitors from Enliven homes in Whanganui, Palmerston North and Levin last week to compete in events such as mini-golf, connect four and the cheese game, where the aim was to land bean bags in the holes in a giant Swiss cheese wedge.
Teams were encouraged to dress loud and proud, and cheer even louder, and wheelchair users were encouraged to compete on a level playing field for all.
Host team Kowhainui Commandos was well primed for the competitions but it was the Brightwater Home team from Palmerston North who aced the mini-golf and took home the medals.
However, other visitors from the Levin War Veterans Home and locals from Summerset and Masonic Court, as well as the home team members, excelled across all events and no one left without a medal.