Mayor Hamish McDouall says Whanganui Velodrome vote will not be overturned

Lobby groups are urging Whanganui councillors to revisit their decision not to roof the velodrome. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mayor Hamish McDouall says it will not be possible to alter the Whanganui District Council's decision on roofing the Whanganui Velodrome.

A motion to roof the velodrome at a cost of $20 million was voted down at the council's long-term plan deliberation meeting on May 25 when six councillors voted in favour of the project while six voted against and one abstained.

McDouall said he had received a number of emails requesting that the council reconsiders its decision when it meets on Tuesday, June 22 to approve the long-term plan.

"There were around 20 emails and two-thirds requested that we revisit the decision and a third said we had made the right one," McDouall said.

"We would need a motion to rescind the decision and that would not be in line with the Local Government Act 2002. That is not part of this democratic process.

"We are a creature of statute and we must follow the proscribed process."

McDouall referred to part 6 of the Act which covers planning, decision-making and accountability.

He said a motion to rescind the vote would require new information that had not been considered during long-term plan deliberations, which had not been provided.

"The Local Government Act provides clear guidelines for councils in sections 77 to 82 and we would not be compliant if we revisit the decision now."

The mayor said the long-term plan consultation phase was the time for lobbying and Tuesday's meeting was dedicated to the approval of the plan.

"Discussions on the future of the velodrome are still live but discussion on the proposals that were part of the long-term plan have closed," he said.

The council meets at 1pm on Tuesday, June 22, in the council chamber, 101 Guyton St. The public will be excluded from the beginning of the meeting and the council says it expects it to open to the public about 3.35pm. The long term plan will be considered in the public part of the meeting.