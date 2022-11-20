Mayor formally opens new changing sheds at Kaitoke School

Mayor Andrew Tripe cuts the ribbon on the new changing sheds at Kaitoke School. Photo / Paul Brooks

Mayor Andrew Tripe cuts the ribbon on the new changing sheds at Kaitoke School. Photo / Paul Brooks

A cloudless sky, a pool filled to the brim, high temperatures — it was a perfect day to bless and formally open the long-awaited, newly-built changing sheds at Kaitoke School.

Students gathered to one side of the pool, and parents, staff, friends, builders and dignitaries assembled in degrees of sun and shade.

The students began the ceremony with a song — "Tūtira mai ngā iwi (tātou tātou e)" — in full, lusty voice, following which Mrs Kaydi Tindle of the Kaitoke School Board of Trustees outlined the order of events and made the necessary thanks.

Vanessa Duncan, the school's principal, greeted all in Māori and English and welcomed the dignitaries - Whanganui mayor Andrew Tripe and his wife Carolyn Nicklin, and Dr Mike Paki.

"There are so many people to thank. This project has seen two Boards of Trustees who have dedicated time and energy, from planning to pricing to construction.

"At the very start of the project, we had Lance Brasting, Ivan Bullock and Stu Duncan demolish and remove the old changing sheds. This was a huge cost saving for the school."

Stu Duncan had said earlier that the old concrete block shed pretty much fell down when the roof was removed. He said that was a scary moment, when they realised how unsafe it had been.

Vanessa continued, "Thank you to Warren and the team at Versatile who have worked hard to bring our dream to reality, and the team at Edmonds who did the finishing — the end product is fantastic."

She then thanked her husband, Stu, who spent days working on the path for the fire exit to get council compliance.

"We are a small school, but together we do great things! At a time when many schools are closing their school pools due to ongoing costs and lack of Ministry funding, we continue to prioritise ours. We were very privileged in 2020 to be the beneficiaries of a trust distribution held by Margaret Lynch, Pam Erni and Ashley Wilson, who donated the funds to the school for improving and maintaining the school pool."

Vanessa then invited Andrew Tripe to cut the ribbon.

The mayor congratulated the schoolchildren on their behaviour, then told them how he also went to a country school: Kauangaroa.

"Our school got down to four kids... they shut it down. I remember the school pool being very similar to this one." Andrew acknowledged Vanessa and Stu Duncan as old friends and supporters in his quest for the mayoralty.

"They volunteered their time to help me, and what has happened with the shed here is that people have volunteered their time to make these changing rooms happen."

Then, on a 'three, two, one' countdown by the students, the mayor cut the ribbon.

After a quick look inside by a selected few, the school sang along to Six60's 'Pepeha'.

Dr Mike Paki stepped forward, greeted those present "and those who haven't turned up", and said three karakia to bless the changing sheds, explaining what he was doing as he went along and venturing into each room as he spoke.

The formalities ended, and visitors were invited to the school hall for refreshments.

Students were told to bring their togs on Monday: the pool would be available for swimming, and the new changing sheds ready for use.