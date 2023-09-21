The bridge access to Matipo Park has been closed since 2017. Photo / Bevan Conley

Matipo Park users have renewed calls to reopen safe public access to “one of the jewels in Whanganui’s crown”.

The 33-hectare park is popular for mountain biking and other outdoor activities such as walking but the access off Brunswick Rd has been closed since 2017 after a bridge was deemed unsafe.

That also raised questions about the legality of crossing the railway line beyond the bridge and in 2020 KiwiRail determined a level crossing would be unsafe due to sight distances.

Whanganui Mountain Bike Club member Craig Davey told Whanganui District Council’s aspirations and projects committee that, as part of the council’s long-term planning process, users wanted all options explored to restore access.

Matipo Park can still be accessed via Westmere Walkway but that runs over private land and users have to negotiate cattle, uneven ground, stiles, mud and unfenced water, according to the council website.

Davey said despite it being closed, people were still using the unauthorised access off Brunswick Rd.

“People choose to not use the Westmere Walkway and may make use of what is to all intents and purposes the historic way to get in,” he said.

“That creates a problem in itself. Even though there are signs there, people still choose to access it even though there are potential safety requirements not being met.

“It’s indicative of the strong desire to use Matipo Park.”

The land was gifted to the council by the Matipo Company in 1913.

Davey said the park was “one of the jewels in Whanganui’s crown if you like being in nature, if you like fitness, if you like exploring”.

“What it provides in terms of wild for this city, it’s really important. It’s got a whole lot of biodiversity.”

The closed access to Matipo Park. Photo / Bevan Conley

It had a range of users and was an important park for Whanganui’s mountain biking community.

“We’ve had internationally recognised riders come from Whanganui because of places like Matipo Park.”

Davey said the mountain bike club and the Matipo Users Group wanted “access for all”.

“What has changed since 1913 to 2017? We’ve had trains and we’ve had bridges and streams and people have still been able to get across. What’s changed is a heightened sense of safety around level crossings.

“No longer can we have some sort of drafting gate and a sign. We have to have a very long distance of visibility.”

He said an underpass would take away all risk but would cost around $300,000.

Davey said there was money in year four for the council’s current long-term plan for Matipo Park.

“I’m assuming, given the quantum, it’s for addressing the bridge or a small way to going towards what looks like to be the only option.

“We have a solution but do we have the money for that solution?”

Committee chairman Rob Vinsen said the matter would be considered as part of the long-term plan.

Zaryd Wilson has been a journalist covering the lower North Island for more than a decade. He joined the Whanganui Chronicle as a reporter in 2014 and has been editor since 2021.