Madeleine Pierard (right) with Rhiannon Cooper at the Opera School in January. Photo / John Wansbrough



Leading the exuberant voices of six young opera singers at a one-off concert on Sunday, August 28, will be acclaimed international soprano Madeleine Pierard.

This matinee concert at the Wanganui Collegiate School auditorium, starting at 1.30pm, is a celebration hailing the 2023 New Zealand Opera School from January 8 to January 22 with all public performances now restored.

Last year, due to Covid, Whanganui music lovers missed out on the always heavily booked public master classes and the cafe evening featuring students at four city cafes.

Titled Madeleine and Friends, these aspiring young opera singers include Sid Chand, Katherine Winitana, Hawke's Bay brothers Emmanuel, Jordan and Fuamanu Fonoti-Fuimaono, Lemau Sio Lolesio, and accompanist Somi Kim.

Madeleine Pierard returned to New Zealand last year to lead a specialised opera studio based at Waikato University, an academic course in music to an international standard.

She now takes the inaugural role as the Dame Malvina Major Chair in opera.

A role that really ignites her passion, Madeleine says.

She still laughs when she says while waiting, waiting, waiting in London last year to come home, she never thought she'd be in Hamilton.

"It's a very, very strange transition after London."

Also back in place at the 2023 Opera School will be international tutors.

They will be British vocal tutors from the Royal College of Music in London, Russell Smythe and Richard Jackson. Richard, from Cornwall, has developed a number of specialisms as a singer, including contemporary music, and the song repertoire.

Russell, of Scottish/Irish descent, is an international voice tutor and has taught previously at the school where he was much loved by students for his kind and gentle manner.

Last year, for the first time, the tutors were all New Zealanders.

For the many Opera School aficionados in Whanganui, the concert programme will include some classical hot favourites like the Pearl Fishers Duet, the melting love duet from Romeo and Juliet, and Madeleine herself performing Strauss' Four Last Songs.

School chairman and founder Donald Trott says the concert will be quite beautiful and once again will delight the many faithful Whanganui opera fans.

Bookings for this Sunday concert can be made at the Royal Whanganui Opera House.

The Details

What: Madeleine and Friends

When: Sunday, August 28, 1.30pm

Where: Prince Edward Auditorium, Whanganui Collegiate School.

Tickets: Bookings at Royal Whanganui Opera House