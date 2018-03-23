"We encourage people to hunt on their own blocks and bring their species to us and we can all share their joy," Mr Kumeroa said.
Younger children will be bagging possums, rabbits and magpies. They will have their own $500 prize pool donated by the Conservation Department.
One of the many aims of the annual competition and festival is to reduce the number of pests on the land, Mr Kumeroa said. It's also to boost tourism, to introduce Maori youngsters to hunting on their own land, and to increase cultural awareness.
This year the hunting blocks will span the Whanganui and Ruapehu districts, on Maori land. All have vehicle or helicopter access, and places for hunters to stay.
Hunters are to meet and have their blocks assigned on the Friday. On Saturday the Whakatūpato Firearms Safety programme will be delivered to aspiring hunters. It has been 95 per cent successful, Mr Kumeroa said.
Sunday is the day for the weigh-in and prizegiving. Starting at 10am there will be all manner of food and cultural stalls at the marae, plus entertainment that ranges from midget kapa haka to the band Common Unity.
The hunting competition started at Matahiwi Marae in 2013, and is now in its fifth year. It has a website, Aotearoa Hunt Nation.
It also has a 260-page safety plan, because safety is so important.
"We have to turn over every stone to make sure health and safety is at the forefront."
The main sponsor is Wilsons Hunting & Outdoors, contributing a prize pool of $10,000 that includes firearms.
Others are Te Puni Kokiri, Ngā Tangata Tiaki, Te Mana o Te Awa, the Atihau-Whanganui Incorporation and the New Zealand Defence Force. Police are also helping with firearms safety.