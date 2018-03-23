Matua Parkinson (left) and his sons, with Tony Herewini and his son were allocated the Paetawa hunting block in 2016. Photo/ file

Matua Parkinson (left) and his sons, with Tony Herewini and his son were allocated the Paetawa hunting block in 2016. Photo/ file

Deer are multiplying in the Whanganui bush and about 200 hunters will be out to get them on the last weekend in April, Whanganui River Hunting Competition co-organiser Chris Kumeroa says.

There were no big red deer stags bagged in the last competition, but there could be this year when the Hunting & Wild Food Festival will be based at Paraweka Marae from April 27 to 29.

"There's not a lot of pressure applied for [the deer] and they can double or quadruple every two to three years," Mr Kumeroa said.

Hunters aged 16 and over, with firearms licences, will be out looking to kill red deer, fallow deer and pigs. A celebrity team of four - yet to be named - will be with a guide on a hunting block chosen just for them.

Visitors can also bring animals they have hunted elsewhere, and enter them.