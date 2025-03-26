For the first time, industry experts will judge the competition to “raise the bar for local brewers” who can submit under the ale, lager, stout, specialties or cider categories.

The event, which includes a market, has grown over the years, with 150 stallholders selling food, drink, crafts and more at this year’s festival.

“We’ll have a fantastic mix of local food vendors offering everything from gourmet burgers and wood-fired pizzas to Asian fusion and homemade baking and, of course, fresh local produce,” Skerman said.

Whanganui’s Good Bones Brewing has been announced as a vendor, but the full lineups of food and drink vendors and live music performers, are yet to be released.

There will be plenty for children to do, including a mega slide, climbing tower, obstacle course, mechanical bull and dunk tank.

“The free activities for kids, combined with the showcase of local produce, crafts and brewing talent, make it a must-attend event for people of all ages,” Skerman said.

There were already plans for a bigger and better future for the festival.

“We’re always looking at ways to grow and improve the festival. Each year, we listen to feedback and try to make the event even better,” Skerman said.

“Whether it’s new competitions, more entertainment or expanding the range of food and drink options, we’re committed to keeping the festival fresh and exciting while staying true to its roots as a celebration of Marton’s harvest season.”

The Marton Harvest Festival is a free event that will be held at Sir James Wilson Park from 10am to 3pm on April 6.

Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.