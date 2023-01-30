Mark Lockett will bring his quartet to the Whanganui Musicians Club this Friday.

The Whanganui Musicians Club kicks off its 2023 season of Club Nights with a sensational band which is touring the country to launch the Thick Records label release of their album Swings and Roundabouts, recorded in New York City last July.

This will be a supercharged opening club night on the first Friday of the month, February 3, with the customary open mic from 7pm. Local musos are invited to come down to the club on Drews Ave and put their names down to perform up to three songs. We encourage everyone to become a club member, with annual memberships costing $30 available at the door on the night. Members pay only $10 for entry on club nights, and enjoy discounted ticket prices at other musical events. Non-members are always welcome, and pay $15 for the monthly club nights.

The Mark Lockett Quartet is the featured band this Friday, as they hit the second date of a nine-stop national tour playing Mark’s original compositions. The band features the sensational saxophonist Roger Manins. whose return to Whanganui will be welcomed by everyone who knows his music. With Mark on drums, Dan Yeabsley on bass and James Guilford on trumpet, the band interprets this new music with the passion and skill it demands.

Whatever your taste in music, the Whanganui Musicians Club is the place to be on the first Friday of every month for the rest of the year. If you have never had the pleasure of attending a club night, this Friday will be a great introduction. The venue on Drews Ave boasts a remarkable history, and is one of the country’s most treasured stages for contemporary music.

Come and enjoy the music with the people who are dedicated to keeping it live!