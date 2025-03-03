The crash was about 500m from Hipango Park.

The Coastguard responded quickly with a crew of five people, Carson said.

It took the Coastguard boat 25 and 30 minutes to reach the scene of the crash. The crew took two people back to the Aramoho Boat Club and from there they were taken to Whanganui Hospital.

Hato Hone St John said four patients were taken to Whanganui Hospital.

One person was in a serious condition, two were in a moderate condition, and another had minor injuries.

Carson said he believed privately owned boats were involved in the crash.

“When we arrived on site there were two helicopters with paramedics, and our role was to assist them.

“Our crews out of Whanganui have a very good reputation for staying calm and assessing situations as they occur.”

A Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter spokeswoman said they were sent to the Whanganui River for a female who had sustained serious injuries following a water-related accident.

“The patient was stabilised on scene by the onboard critical care flight paramedic before being flown swiftly to Whanganui Hospital for further treatment,” she said.

Police said they were not investigating the incident and WorkSafe said it had not been notified of the jetboat crash at this stage.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.