Māori and Pasifika Trades Training leads to apprenticeships for Whanganui graduates

Kane Mourad (left) and Jadyn Thornby-Reid have joined the team at Wanganui Toyota after completing training at UCOL Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Wanganui Toyota service manager Shane Jordan is happy to welcome two enthusiastic young apprentices to his team this week.

Jadyn Thornby-Reid and Kane Mourad have recently completed the Māori and Pasifika Trades Training (MPTT) at UCOL Whanganui and have now been given the chance to turn a one-year certificate into their careers.

"We were going to offer one apprenticeship and then decided we could take on both these guys," Jordan said.

"They both spent three months here getting experience during their training and proved that they can hack it."

Thornby-Reid said he presented his CV to Jordan before completing his certificate because he knew he liked the workplace.

"When I was a young kid I never saw the appeal of cars and engines but when I was 16, my brother blew the radiator in his car and I worked out how to fix it.

"I realised that I really enjoyed it and had an aptitude for it so this year I decided to take the course at UCOL."

Mourad said his interest in being a mechanic started early and he has always known it was what he wanted to do.

"I watch a lot of YouTube videos on how to repair engines and I work on my own car a lot.

"I managed to get assignments done during the Covid-19 level 4 lockdown and took photos of the different stages of the work. It was actually pretty good."

Jordan said it will be a while before the new recruits will get to work on their own in the service centre.

"They will be watching the qualified mechanics and seeing how they do things every step of the way so they can learn to work to a high standard.

"Training never stops for mechanics. We all go over to our head office in Palmerston North to update our skills because technology in cars is increasing so fast and we need to make sure we keep up with it."

With seven-year contracts at Wanganui Toyota, the new recruits will have time to develop the high standards required of them.

MPTT scholarships cover fees and course-related costs; however, Kelly Johnston, UCOL's Kaituhono Mahi Kaiarataki who has supervised the students during their training, said the scholarships are not only about financial support.

"The focus is on building work-ready graduates who have high expectations for themselves," Johnston said.

"It's about giving our students the best opportunities we can, and creating a mindset of 'qualification first' – get that, and then you can go anywhere."

Liam Hamilton-Church has found his happy place at Engine Rebuilders in Whanganui. Photo / Supplied

That aspect of the training also paid off for Liam Hamilton-Church, who is now employed at Engine Rebuilders 2001 in Cooks St.

"He walked in with a great attitude and shook my hand," co-owner Graeme Lett said.

"I could tell straight away that he had the right stuff."

Lett and his business partner Tim Patterson bought the business from the previous owner who took them both on when they were school leavers.



Hamilton-Church has always been into cars but never considered training in the industry until his girlfriend gave him a push at the start of the year.

"She gave me the hard word and said I needed to do something," he said.

"I'd been getting in trouble with the law, so decided to shift to Whanganui, move in with my dad, and give myself a real chance. I saw the New Zealand Certificate in Automotive Engineering on UCOL's website and it was easy – I was enrolled in 30 minutes."

He now looks forward to "smashing out" his apprenticeship work and following it up with further study in machining and engine reconditioning.

"It was my favourite thing I learned about this year, and working at Engine Rebuilders has just confirmed it. My boss Tim is great at teaching, and all the guys want to help me learn. I've found my calling, and I know it's what I want to do."

Lett said the new apprentice has already demonstrated his talent by repairing an engine timing chain and he is doing some assembly work this week.

"We are very busy, so it is great to have him here," he said.