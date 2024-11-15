Relationships with other organisations had been critical throughout her tenure, she said.

For many conservation projects, It was hard to get consistent funding and in the past, Bushy Park Tarapuruhi had been no different.

“That’s another big change over my time and primarily down to Forest & Bird, who picked up my role,” Brooke said.

“We are the only fenced sanctuary under Forest & Bird and it changed everything for the site.

“You’ve just got confidence to move forward on things.”

The sanctuary is a partnership between Forest & Bird, the Bushy Park Trust and Ngaa Rauru Kiitahi.

Brooke said she was “a plant person” so revegetating parts of the sanctuary inside the fence had been a major highlight.

“That’s been such a carefully planned and interesting process, right from sourcing the seeds and growing the plants,” she said.

“A huge amount of work from volunteers has gone into it.”

She said volunteers put in around 600 hours of work each month, a figure that had been consistent throughout her time as manager.

Horizons, which has designated the sanctuary an icon biodiversity site, was another piece of the funding puzzle - “blessings to them” - and was the perfect fit for the sanctuary.

The council added $30,000 to its yearly funding budget as part of its long-term plan for 2024-34, bringing the total to just over $51,000.

“They see that we take the money we can and get and make it worth so much more, because of volunteer passion, commitment and input, and good management,” Brooke said.

“The forest is such a special place and we need to take care of it, and enable people to come in, engage, learn more, and understand it.”

Mandy Brooke says accessibility is a key part of the sanctuary. Photo / Alina Huff

She said the sanctuary would keep pushing for education funding from Whanganui District Council.

The $20,000 received from the Community Climate Action Fund last year was its first major district council grant, she said.

“I feel passionately that education on sustainability, climate change, and understanding and engaging in the natural world is critical for our future - for all our young people.

“If we don’t invest in that it’s not just a missed opportunity, it’s a negative.

“We aren’t owned by the council but they definitely lean into us as a tourist attraction and destination.”

Entry to the sanctuary is free but there was a charge when Brooke first started.

“Accessibility is a really key part of it,” she said.

“There aren’t many places on the mainland where native birds like tīeke [saddleback] are that easy to spot, and in such numbers.

“Kids who come for Michaella’s [Luxton, education coordinator] programme say they’ll bring their family next time and so do contractors out there - it’s a ‘snowbally’ thing.”

In March last year, around 60 titipounamu (riflemen) were transferred to the sanctuary from Taranaki.

“We’ve had a few in and a few out in my time, actually,” Brooke said.

“Toutouwai - New Zealand robin - were translocated out to start a population at Rotokare and we had a top-up translocation for Hihi in 2018.

“Then, we had pōpokatea [whitehead] come in 2022.”

She was feeling “an interesting combination” of sadness, relief, and gratitude as she left the role.

“There were people before me that have poured their heart and soul into the place and there will be people after me,” she said.

“We’ve done it because we’ve wanted to and I’ve got so much out of it.

“This is a forever project. You have to tag team it.”

Rosi Merz, formerly of Predator Free Whanganui, will pick up the role.

Luxton said Merz had all the necessary skills and experience and staff were excited to work alongside her.

“She’s perfect for the role and will continue the legacy that Mandy has created.”

