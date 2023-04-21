Voyager 2022 media awards
Haere mai titipounamu: New Zealand’s smallest bird species arrive at Whanganui’s Bushy Park Tarapuruhi

Liz Wylie
By
4 mins to read
Forest & Bird's Alina Huff gasps with delight as a titipounamu takes flight, with her joy shared by Nicola Toki, Mandy Brooke, Lincoln Paul and Tania Te Huna. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui’s predator-free sanctuary Bushy Park Tarapuruhi has been welcoming new groups of small feathered residents for many years, and this week they’ve been saying haere mai to our smallest species.

The titipounamu, also known as

