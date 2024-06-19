Whanganui East students planting the first round of plants at Tarapuruhi.

A special planting event to celebrate Matariki and the natural world at Tarapuruhi Bushy Park will be held on Sunday, June 30, at 10am.

“We will be planting specially grown trees in the paddocks within the predator fence,” said Michaella Luxton, educator at Tarapuruhi/Bushy Park.

Delphi Luxton-Tweed and Joh Tweed planting the first round of plants at Tarapuruhi.

“This is a unique opportunity to contribute to the ecological restoration of the area and expand the natural habitat within this incredible place. Parking will be available just inside the main gates, with easy access to the paddock.

“Whether you’re young or old, this event provides a chance for all to get involved in a meaningful way. After the planting, we invite you to bring a picnic and enjoy the sanctuary.

The retired paddock ready for restoration planting.

“The ecological restoration project at Tarapuruhi Bushy Park has been ongoing since 2018. We have been working to remove cattle from the paddocks inside the Predator Fence and revegetate those areas with native plants.

“Over a seven-year period, we aim to revegetate a total of four hectares of paddocks within the predator fence, increasing habitat and food sources for rare species such as hihi and Goldstripe gecko, as well as contributing to carbon sequestration.

“With support from Horizons Regional Council, we have established an extensive plant nursery where we have been growing these plants from seed. Volunteers have played a crucial role in building and maintaining the nursery, as well as growing, potting on, weeding, and nurturing the plants until they are ready to be planted.

“In the next couple of years these plants will grow large enough to emerge above the grass cover and begin to shade out the grass. Our school groups have also been actively involved in all stages of growing these plants, and our educator is co-ordinating their participation in the planting process.

Volunteers planting the first round of plants at Tarapuruhi.

“Looking forward, we are also planning to open a public track through this space, connecting with the Kauri Track below the Homestead Gardens. While this will not happen until later in the year, it is an exciting prospect for the future.

“We hope you can join us and be a part of this important ecological restoration project. Your participation will contribute to creating a healthier and more diverse natural environment at Tarapuruhi Bushy Park,” said Luxton.