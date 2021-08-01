Voyager 2021 media awards
Whanganui Chronicle

Man jailed for involvement in 2018 shooting of Kevin Ratana

The man was sentenced in the High Court at Whanganui. Photo / NZME

Anthony Kuru has been sentenced to five years and three months' jail for the manslaughter of Whanganui man Kevin "Kastro" Ratana, and for participating in an organised criminal group.

Ratana, an aspiring rapper and patched member of the Mongrel Mob, was shot dead outside his Puriri St home on August 21, 2018.

Kuru appeared in the High Court at Whanganui for sentencing on Wednesday.

In June, Hikitia Rawiri Hakaraia (also known as Hikitia Rawiri Box) was sentenced to nine years and seven months' jail for the manslaughters of Ratana and Whanganui man James Butler, both of which occurred in 2018.

Kevin "Kastro" Ratana was shot dead in Whanganui in August 2018. Photo / NZME
