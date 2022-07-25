Wanganui Tramping Club members have views to die for in their trek up the Whakapapaiti Valley in Tongariro National Park. Photo / Supplied

They talk about Big Country in the US, land of gloriously wide open spaces. In New Zealand we may not have Big Country in the same sense but we do have some Big Views and they are available to all who make what can be a small effort.

An example is the Whakapapaiti Valley in Tongariro National Park, most easily accessed on a good track from Whakapapa Village.

A Wanganui Tramping Club group which went up the valley in July was blessed with a perfect day — clear skies, no wind and mild weather. The icing on the cake came in the form of stunning views of the snow-capped mountain.

We walked for more than five hours to emerge on the Bruce Rd and only saw one other person all day. It's all out there waiting to be appreciated.

At the northern end of the national park the Tongariro Alpine Crossing is also spectacular at this time of the year, though it's essential to have the correct gear and the experience to cope with the winter conditions. The club's leading TAC enthusiast, Esther Williams, will lead a crossing in August.

Also in August the club will hold a combined trip with the Taumarunui Tramping Club to tackle short walks on the Ohakune side of the mountain and there will be a weekend trip to Whangaehu Hut for those who have done a snowcraft course in July.

The full weekend programme for August is:

6 or 7 Sat or Sun, Tongariro winter crossing, leader Esther

13 Sat, Ohakune walkabout, leader Shane

14 Sun, Old-timers' afternoon, leader Dorothy

20 or 21 Sat or Sun, Pukeatua track, leaders Sally and Trish

27 Sat, North Egmont circuit, leader Bruce

27-28 Sat-Sun, Whangaehu Hut, leader Mike

Make all inquiries about trips to Pam phone 022 457 2097 or Dorothy phone 345 7039 or email membership@whanganuitramping.org.nz.

The midweekers have a full programme of interesting trips every Wednesday. Those who get out on Thursday are in two groups, with a longer walk on August 11 and 25 and shorter ones for the TT2 group on August 4 and 18.

The Wednesday contact is Trish, phone 021 127 3862, and the Thursday contact is Anne, phone 345 4776. Call both by 6pm the night before for day trips.

To join weekend trips call the leader by the previous Tuesday at the latest. Call by the night before for day trips. As some trips have limited numbers, leaders have the final say about who to take as they are responsible for the safety and well-being of everyone on their trips.

For further information visit our website www.whanganuitramping.org.nz.

The next club meeting on Tuesday, August 2 at the Veandercross Lounge, Whanganui Racecourse, at 7.30m will feature the club's annual photograph competition. All welcome.